Pamela Hightower Timmermann passed away suddenly on November 27, 2019, at the age of 68. She was born in Dallas, Texas on March 28, 1951, to Evelyn Burns and Billie E. Hightower. Pam graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1969 where she was a Mighty Unicorn Cheerleader and was on the tennis team and swimming team. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at the University of Northern Colorado and her Masters of Education from Texas A&M Kingsville.
She began her teaching career at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School from 1990-1994. She then spent the next 28 years as a teacher and mentor at the South San Antonio ISD.
Pam married Donald Timmermann in 1980 and together they lived in New Braunfels until his death in 2004. Pam was smart, funny, strong, and loving. Family and God were of the utmost importance in her life.
She is survived by her two sisters, Gale Bretzke and June Hightower, and a stepdaughter Lori Bouteller. She was an awesome aunt to her niece Joy Orr and nephews Reece Orr, Bobby and Clinton Bretzke.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 10:00 a.m. The family has requested that memorial Contributions be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School.
