Cynthia Helen Reese

On April 12, 1947, Cynthia Hellen Reese was born to Hellen H. and Robert M. Reese in Monahans, TX. After spending her early years living in the Gulf Oil Camp, Cynthia’s family moved to Odessa, TX. It was here that her passion for the arts launched - she loved ballet, music, theatre and above all else, singing.
Cynthia graduated from Odessa Permian High School and attended college at TCU. While studying to be a vocal performer and running a dating service out of her dorm room, she met her soulmate, Larry D. Bradley.
While Cynthia was passionate about many things, her greatest joy was her family. She adored her children, Hellen and husband Steve Barczi and Reese Weirich, but the lights of her life were her four granddaughters Madison Hellen Barczi, Cynthia Carter Barczi, Claire Elizabeth Weirich and Hutton Leigh Weirich. One of Cynthia’s biggest fans was her sister-by-choice, Carter Casteel. She shared her love for family, traditions and entertaining with her immediate family as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
When Cynthia realized that becoming a vocal performer might not put food on the table for her family, she switched career paths and graduated with a degree in education from McMurry College. She spent 29 years as an English and Government teacher. Cynthia had an enormous impact on each student that walked through her door. While she loved and cheered on each and every student, she also demanded excellence. Known by all for being captivating, demanding, commanding, fierce, encouraging, loving, wise, honorable, generous, and fun. She had a heart as big as Texas and helped shape the lives of everyone she encountered, in and out of the classroom. And in her spare time was the absolute best party thrower ever!
Though the last 20 years have been greatly impacted by cancer, she handled her battle with fierce strength and grace. Instead of feeling sorry for herself, she took her own experiences and used them to motivate, cheer and lead others through their own challenges.
After a long battle, Cynthia Reese Bradley, of Pflugerville, TX, passed away on September 29, 2019 at the age of 72 and went to sing once again as an angel in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cynthia’s name to The Cynthia Reese Bradley Scholarship Fund, Libraries of Love, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund), Cory Monzingo Foundation, Immanuel Lutheran Music Fund, Alex’s Lemonade Stand, or the American Cancer Society.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Pflugerville, TX.
Commented