David Hack went home to the Lord on January 29, 2021 after a long struggle with cancer. He was a teacher for 29 years. He was a member of First Protestant Church and played piano for three different churches during his lifetime. He enjoyed travel, reading and bridge. David is survived by three sisters, Peggy Parsons, Doris Henderson and Colleen Bathon. He had many nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service. Memorials may be made to New Braunfels Hope HOSPICE. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
