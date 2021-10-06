Charles “Charlie” Lynn Talley of New Braunfels, TX passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home that he was so proud of. He was born in Pecos, Texas on December 30, 1951 to Louise and LC Talley.
Charlie was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife Cindy; children, Jerome and Jessica and husband Kenny; grandchildren, Michael, Erika, Matthew, Jaeger, Reannah, and Rutger; great-grandchildren, Scarlet and Kennedy; sister, Cheryl Guild of New York; brothers, Wayne Talley of New York and Chuck Mangelsdorf and wife Jaymie; and numerous other family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 2-3:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will begin at 3:00 pm at Zoeller’s. Visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10384189 to leave your memories and condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie’s memory may be made to Texas Parks and Wildlife: https://secure2.convio.net/pwft/site/Donation2?df_id=1962&1962.donation=form1
