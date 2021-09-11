James Curtis Shaw was born July 1, 1952, Hermann Hospital, Houston, Harris County, Texas, at 9:45 PM; he died April 8, 2021 in ICU at BAMC, Brooks Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas, at 7:43 PM. He is dearly missed. We have also lost the best secretary a family could ever hope to have. He is survived by Mom Melba Shaw, sisters Margie Bailey (Steven), Valerie Hensley (Mike), nephew Westley Hensley, niece Vanessa Bailey & four Bailey grandchildren.
1969, James entered the US NAVY; 1999, he graduated from A&M, Corpus Christi, TX; December 31, 2018, he became an official SAR and a member of William Hightower Chapter 35, NSSAR, New Braunfels, TX. He was proud to know his nephew West, joined the SAR’s on the same date. 2020, James held a life membership in the patriotic organization. Taps was played; three color guards presented and dismissed the United States Flag.
Neptune Society was in charge of his cremation.
On July 1, 2021, a brief memorial was held at First United Methodist Church conducted by Tom Jones, President of William Hightower Chapter. Patrick Melton, FUMC Associate Pastor officiated the church rituals & Bible readings. Melba read a brief eulogy.
At a future date, the family will share a private graveside service. Our deepest love, affection & sincere thanks to all of our friends who shared their memories & condolences.
The Shaw Family.
