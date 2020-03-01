Genevieve Moore, age 66 of Seguin, was called home on February 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 4-7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, P.J. Hall, Marion, Texas. Genevieve was born on November 21, 1953 to Vernon and Lulu Mae Schwab, in Wichita Falls, Texas as Vernon was stationed there in the Air Force. She is preceded in death by her brother, Dudley C. Schwab and her mother Lulu Mae. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband Mark; her son, Kyle; her father, Vernon Schwab; sister, Janice Mann; brother, Robert Schwab; sister-in-law, Tina Schwab; nephews, Reagan Schwab, Ross Schwab, Randall Schwab, Ryan Schwab and wife Sarah. Nieces; Sarah Mann, and Sabina Schwab; great-nephews; Randon, Reese, Kasen, and Rustin Schwab, and other loving family members and friends.
Genevieve graduated from Marion High school then attended Texas Lutheran College. She graduated in 1976 with honors- Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Education, specialization in History. She was a member of Kappa Pi Gamma sorority. In August 1988 she received her Master of Elementary Education with a secondary concentration – Interdisciplinary Studies, Curriculum & Instruction from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. Genevieve dedicated her life as an educator and mentor for young people. Through her infinite amount of patience, she molded minds as a kindergarten teacher at Norma Krueger Elementary School in Marion for 41 years, with numerous Teacher of the Year awards.
Genevieve wanted to make a difference in education and life skills as a leader in Guadalupe County 4-H clubs. Her love for the 4-H program began at the age of nine joining the Marion 4-H club and was a member for 10 years. She accomplished numerous projects and received many awards culminating with the 4-H Gold Star in 1971.
As an adult Genevieve remained actively involved in club work for over 30 years, serving as manager in the Marion 4-H club; leader for the county food show, county clothing show, 4-H banquet, Clover Kids; member of Guadalupe County Youth Livestock Show poultry division, and numerous other events. Most recently Genevieve stepped up as leader coaching children for the Food Show, Food Challenge, Quiz Bowl and Duds to Dazzle contests. Even while maintaining a full teacher schedule, Genevieve enjoyed being a parent and nurturing her son Kyle in his 4-H career. As Kyle graduated from Texas A&M and started his own life, Genevieve took pride in coaching her great-nephews in their 4-H endeavors.
Since 2014, she has trained well over 100 4-H members in Guadalupe County in varying project areas, not to mention training other adult leaders to assist her with coaching so many teams. In 2019 Genevieve and Mark attended the state awards banquet at Texas A&M University where Genevieve received the coveted Texas 4-H Salute to Excellence Award for her numerous contributions to 4-H and 4-H youth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Youth Show Scholarship Fund, the Marion School Community Scholarship or Guadalupe County Aggie Moms Scholarship Fund. Sincere gratitude is extended to Advanced Home Health, Hope Hospice and Windsor Nursing Home. You are invited to sign the guest book at Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912 or www.treshewell.com.
