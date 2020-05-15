Wilburn “Willie” Guenther, 82, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital New Braunfels. He was born to Edgar Guenther and Alma Kaderli Guenther on June 13, 1937 in Comal County.
Willie was a lifelong resident of New Braunfels. On May 4, 1958, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Johnson. He worked at the Mission Valley Textile Mill for over 25 years and later he co-owned and operated a landscaping and lawn business with his son. He really enjoyed the outdoors, taking long walks, collecting rocks and hunting trips. He was a family man who loved gathering with his children and grandchildren and telling old stories.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Guenther; daughter, Sherial Herfurth and husband Gary; son, Robert Guenther and wife MJ; grandchildren, Chris Herfurth and wife Veronica, Ashley Tedford and husband Kyle; and Joey Adam; great-grandchildren, Caden Herfurth, Bryson Herfurth, Rowan Herfurth, Peyton Tedford, Kaylee Tedford, and Aidan Adam; brother, Harlan Guenther; sister, Anabelle Acker; and sister-in-law, Joyce Guenther. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clinton Guenther, sisters, Rosalie Brandt, Sylvia Wenzel and Martha Schlather.
Public Visitation will held Sunday at Zoeller Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 PM and continuing until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, May 18, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home. Services will conclude at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of one’s choice.
