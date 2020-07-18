Juan Young Jimenez of New Braunfels, Texas went peacefully into the loving arms of our beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 4, 2020 at the age of 73. Juan was born in McQueeney, Texas on June 5, 1947 to Virginia Young Rodriquez.
Mr. Jimenez served in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War as a mechanic and later helicopter gunner. He spent two tours in Vietnam and two additional years in the National Guard. Mr. Jimenez was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Air Medal. Being a true Patriot, able to serve his country, was one of the highlights of his life.
After being Honorably Discharged, Mr. Jimenez became a truck driver for 20 years as well as working for the local school district for ten years. Mr. Jimenez was also a very sought out auto mechanic. Working on cars was a lifelong passion of his.
Mr. Jimenez absolutely loved spending time with his family. Being surrounded by his wife, daughters, son in laws, beloved fur baby Belina but especially his two grandchildren was the light of his life. Being the pet lover that he was, on many occasions would call his daughters Alysia and Melissa, to check on his fur grandbabies. He enjoyed trying out new restaurants, vacationing with family, NHRA, the Dallas Cowboys, and attending each and every one of his grandchildren’s activities. He was undoubtedly their BIGGEST FAN!
Juan is survived by his wife Stella Jimenez, daughters Alysia Velasquez and husband Willie Jr. of New Braunfels, Texas and Melissa Leos and husband Lenny of New Braunfels, Texas, grandchildren, Anthony Velasquez, Gavyn Leos, and Sophia Leos, mother, Virginia Rodriquez of New Braunfels, Texas, sisters, Elvia Gonzales and husband Tony of Round Rock, Texas and Olivia Rodriquez of New Braunfels, Texas, mother-in-law, Petra D. Rodriguez of New Braunfels, Texas, and his beloved Shih Tzu Belina.
Juan is preceded in death by his step-father Nicolas Rodriquez, grandmother Luisa Young, grandfather, Francisco Young and father-in-law Juan D. Rodriguez.
Juan was placed in the mausoleum at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery on Peace Ave in New Braunfels, Texas on July 10, 2020.
Pallbearers include Gavyn Leos, Anthony Velazquez, Martin Rodriguez, Adrian Dominguez, Jimmy Olson and Kim Martinez. Honorary pallbearers include Willie Velazquez Jr. and Lenny Leos.
The family would like to thank everyone who has offered their condolences, sent gifts, and provided meals during this time. His legacy will live on through each and every one of us.
Due to current COVID-19 pandemic, we understand that not everyone was able to attend funeral services, but we ask that you continue to keep us in your daily prayers.
