Armando Garcia, Sr. of Canyon Lake / Fischer, Texas went home to be with his Father in heaven on December 1, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas.
Born in Laredo, Texas to Pablo and Dolores Garcia. He attended Martin High School and Laredo Junior College. After serving his country in the Air Force, Armando began his business career in the Meat Processing and brokering industry. He was a savvy businessman and eventually owned a successful meat brokerage company, Certified Foods Corporation for over 20 years. While his business was located in Houston, he also dedicated a Park to his mother. The park is located in First Colony in Sugar Land Texas.
Retirement was never something Armando could imagine so when the time came, the Hill Country became his next business venture.
Armando and wife, Beverly moved to their piece of “heaven on earth”, in Fischer, Texas. Armando opened his own real estate company, A.G. Hill Country Lake Properties in Canyon Lake, Texas and began building and investing in real estate.
One of Armando’s passions was the Tye Preston Memorial Library in Canyon Lake, Texas. When it came time to build a new library, Armando stepped up and bought the rights to name the Media Room at the Library honoring his mother, Dolores Longoria Garcia.
He also wrote a memoire of his mother called, “No Greater Sacrifice”. He credits his mother for teaching him the business skills that would serve him well. His book is also painted in the full wall mural at the library.
Armando is survived by his wife, Beverly (Migl) Garcia and his children; Sylvia Garcia of Missouri City, Tx, Armando Garcia “Bino” of Houston, Tx, Jenda (Andres) Castro of Tucson, AZ, Jalaina Garcia of Bowie, TX.
The family would like to thank the Staff and compassionate and caring hands of Rio Terra Assisted Living and Memory Care for their love and caring support.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of customary remembrances please honor Armando by spending time with your family and sharing with friends a “Sunset Toast” and prayers for a good man, father, brother, and spouse. Or memorials may be made in Armando’s honor to the Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 S Access Rd, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133. Rest in Peace Armando Garcia.
