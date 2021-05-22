Elizabeth (Alice) Blaschke passed away on May 18, 2021 at Crestview Retirement Community in Bryan, Texas, at the age of 105. She was born on May 4, 1916, raised in Weimer, Texas, and was the fourth and youngest daughter of John and Ludmilla Ulrich. She was married for over 58 years to Herbert Blaschke, the love of her life, who died in 1992. While her husband’s employment with United Gas Company/Entex took them to a number of locations, they primarily made their home in New Braunfels, Texas, where they were devoted communicants at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Elizabeth and Herbert raised two sons, Byron and Joe, and one daughter, Mary Karen. Following Herbert’s death, Elizabeth moved to Bryan, Texas, to be near her family.
Elizabeth was adored as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, always ending her visits with family members by telling them that she loved them “sooooo much.” She will be remembered for her love of God and family, her strong Catholic faith, her love of music (including playing the piano “by ear”), and her legendary lemon meringue pie, apple strudel and iced molasses cookies. She enjoyed the many activities at Crestview, especially chapel services, bingo games, crafts, and parties. She was known for her care and concern for others; her gracious appreciation for even the smallest act of service; and her warm smile which she shared with everyone. Elizabeth was a humble, gracious woman of God who displayed the love of Christ to everyone who touched her life.
Elizabeth is survived by Byron and Carol Blaschke (Austin, TX); Ken and Mary Brock (Laconia, NH); Joe and Dawn Blaschke (Bryan); six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Her family includes Gary Brock and Sheri Kennedy, Morgen and Joshua (Watertown, MA); Donna and Steve Kovacs, Abigail, Sam, and Mia (Buxton, ME); Tiffiny and Chris Britton and Shelby (Austin); Tammy and Chris Cochran, Coleman and Carter (Austin); Byron and Lauren Blaschke, Ethan, Wesley, and Layla (The Woodlands, TX); and David and Jenny Blaschke, Sophia, Levi, Mark, and Liam (College Station, TX).
Her “adopted family” includes Steve and Sonia Drabek, Emma and Jake (Navasota, TX), Billie Batson (Friendswood, TX), Michael and Cara Cavaness (Bryan), and the entire staff of Crestview Retirement Community who loved her and cared for her for 21 years.
Visitation with the family will be held at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan, Texas, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in College Station, Texas. The Mass will be preceded at the Church by Visitation at 9:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Reception will follow the Mass. A private family burial service will be held on Thursday afternoon at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in New Braunfels.
The family would like to thank everyone at Crestview for their incredible kindness and the exceptional care they provided Elizabeth. The family also would like to thank the staff at Hospice Brazos Valley for the wonderful and loving care they provided Elizabeth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in honor of Elizabeth to the Crestview Covenant Fund (2505 E. Villa Maria Road, Bryan 77802) or to Hospice Brazos Valley (205 E. 29th Street, Bryan, 77803).
Commented