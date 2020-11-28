Billy Ward was born to Gordon Roswell & Cassie Lee (Canion) Ward on April 9, 1959 in Fort Carlson, Colorado. He passed from this life on November 23, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 61.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Ward and father-in-law, Allen Willard.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Ward; sons, Gordon Ward & wife, Ashlee, Garrett Ward & wife, Darilyn and Cody Ward & wife, Laura, all of New Braunfels; mother, Sue Olsen & husband, Gene; sisters, Susie Currie & husband, John, Dana Ward and Donna Havlak & husband, Roger; grandchildren, Jaxon, Bentley, Branson, Kynlee, Alaina and Ryder and mother-in-law, Durae Willard.
Billy grew up working cattle with his beloved father in South Texas. The core values of a handshake means something was ingrained into him from a young age. In 1978 he met the woman he would create a beautiful life with, Vicki Willard. They then went on to have three boys that quickly became their pride and joy. Later the boys created families of their own and gave them six beautiful grandkids that they loved more than life itself. Being a tight knit family, they have been so blessed to be an intracule part in their up bringing. He devoted his life to always putting family first.
Billy implemented those childhood South Texas values into his venture in 1983 as an entrepreneur. Over the years he discovered his true passion for construction. With family being his highest priority he created a family run business that included his three boys.
Billy had a way of creating long lasting friendships that he cherished dearly, he found true happiness in always putting others before himself. Billy’s sense of humor and big heart will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas with social distancing and an occupant limit of 100. Masks will be required.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Oakwood Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Still officiating.
Interment will follow in procession to Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
