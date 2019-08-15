Mr. Thomas William Gwin died peacefully on August 7, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 91.
Thomas is survived by his wife Billie Pierce Gwin of New Braunfels, his son William Mark Gwin and husband Kenneth Wolff, of Santa Rosa, California, daughter Rebecca Causey and husband Joseph of Spring Branch, Texas, and grandchildren Christina Causey and Melissa Chai.
Thomas was born on October 5, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Johnnie Garson and Elsie Mae Gwin. He married Billie Pierce Gwin in 1949. He was a WWII veteran and a Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol.
A private memorial service is being held on August 17, 2019.
