November 29, 1959 ~ February 21, 2021
Beatrice “Pepe” Ramirez, 61, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 5:05pm at Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born to Lucio M. Ramirez, Sr. and Consuelo P. Ramirez in New Braunfels, Texas on November 29, 1959.
She was greatly loved by her family, friends and her many students she drove in her school bus for the past 22 years with NBISD. She also made lifelong friends during her 4 years of working at Schlitterbahn.
Pepe was a strong woman and warrior who courageously fought cancer for many years. She was a fierce lover of the Lord and a consistent pillar of strength and faith for her family and loved ones. She was a loyal friend and could always be depended on to assist anyone in times of difficulty or to simply bring a much-needed laugh or smile.
She will be remembered for her jovial personality and infectious laugh. She will also be remembered for her love of silly hats, the color purple, the San Francisco 49ers, collecting small objects, monkeys and dogs.
She is preceded in death by her father Lucio M. Ramirez, Sr. and her mother Consuelo P. Ramirez; and her beloved dog, Canela.
She is survived by her lifelong friend, Gaynalynn Holden; beloved dogs, Bailey, Little Girl and Frisky; sister Anita Vargas and husband Rudy; brothers Lucio Ramirez, Jr. and wife Minerva; Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez and wife Roberta; and Daniel Ramirez and wife Rosalie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, 12:00-2:00PM at Everlasting Rock Church, 330 S. Hackberry St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Masks are required. Afterward, everyone is invited to a gathering at Landa Park, area #9.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jimmy Castillo at Pennington Funeral Home. 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. Please visit our website to leave your condolences at www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
Commented