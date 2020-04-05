Marilyn V. Hoffmann of New Braunfels went to be with our Lord on April 2, 2020 at the age of 74. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Stanley W. Hoffmann; son, Mark Hoffmann; daughter, Sheryl Robertson (James), and grandchildren, Dustin and Amanda Robertson; great grandchild Sebastian Robertson, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Elenora Vader; brother Leslie Vader; and sisters, Elaine Schumann and Noreen Soefje.
A private graveside service will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum on Peace Ave. Arrangements are under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Church or Hope Hospice.
