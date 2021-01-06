Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Edison Lowell Childers, of Spring Branch, Texas, who passed away on January 1, 2021 at the age of 84.
