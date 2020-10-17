On Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Helen Ann Voigt, loving sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 82. Helen was born on March 1, 1938 and Schumansville, Texas to Bruno Albert Voigt and Norma Minnie Duelm.
Helen graduated from Seguin high school in 1956. Helen then went to work at H. Dittlinger Roller Mills, now known as ADM. On weekends, Helen also worked at Connie shoe store. She then spent the remainder of her career at Symons Corporation where she was an executive secretary. After retirement, she worked at Sam’s in San Antonio to stay busy.
Throughout her life Helen was a loving aunt to her nephew and two nieces. She enjoyed taking them on outings to her farm, shopping and out to eat. She took pride in walking, eating healthy and tending to her farm animals. She enjoyed walking to Granzin’s Market and talking to the locals. Helen also enjoyed spending time with her brother at their farm.
Helen was preceded in death by her father Bruno and mother Norma. She is survived by her brother Bruno Charles Voigt; nephew, Justin Charles Voigt and wife Amanda; niece, Christi Lea Urrutia and husband Rick; niece, Deanna Denise Voigt; and seven great nephews and nieces.
Private services were held by the family. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
