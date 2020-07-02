Ida Aprilla Hokanson died at The Village at Stonebridge on June 24, 2020, in McKinney, Texas. She was 93 years old.
Aprilla was born April 1, 1927, on a farm near Marion, Texas, to her parents Olga Ida Wolter Hokanson and Alexander Hokanson. The family moved to New Braunfels, Texas, in 1938, and Aprilla graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1945.
Her dream was to go to college and become a teacher, but that was not to be. Immediately after graduation, Aprilla began working as a sales clerk in the small local J. C. Penney store. She was quickly promoted to the office and enjoyed working there until 1966, when she transferred to the Dallas area. She stayed with J. C. Penney until she retired in 1989.
After retirement, she returned home to New Braunfels and helped care for her mother. Aprilla enjoyed family history and the history of New Braunfels. After her mother’s death in 1996, she volunteered at a local historical museum, the Sophienburg Archives, in the photo department. At the archive, she met many new people and enjoyed sharing memories as she sorted, identified and filed pictures. In 2001, Aprilla moved to McKinney, Texas.
Over the years, Aprilla continued to value education and hoped to one day be able to endow a scholarship fund to help high school students further their education. Aprilla accomplished her goal in 2005 by creating the Ida Aprilla Hokanson Endowed Scholarship Fund.
Aprilla is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Hokanson Gerron of McKinney, Texas, and multiple nieces and nephews living across the United States, who she enjoyed watching grow into fine adults. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alda Loraine Hokanson Borchers; and her three brothers, Carl Andrew Hokanson, John Alexander Hokanson and Tom Alton Hokanson.
Aprilla will be buried in a private ceremony on July 3, 2020, at Comal Cemetery in New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ida A. Hokanson Endowed Scholarship Fund at the McKinney Education Foundation, 510 Heard Street, McKinney, Texas 75069.
