On October 16, 2021, our beloved husband, father, Opa, UrOpa, and friend passed from this world with his daughters by his side, to the promise of eternal life with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed.
Heinz W. Buchholz was born January 27, 1930 to Wuelle Buchholz and Emma (Poatsch) in San Antonio, Texas. He was the first-generation Texan since his parents and brother, Helmut, immigrated from Schoenebeck, Germany. His fondest childhood memories were of his family living as caretakers on what is now Newks Tennis Ranch. It was the New Braunfels Country Club and Golf Course in the 1930s. They experienced encounters with mountain lions, rattlesnakes, and other wildlife while there. The depression and the death of his maternal grandfather in 1938 saw his family return to Germany to care for his grandmother. With the war developing, they were unable to return to Texas.
At age 15, before his father’s death, Heinz was advised by his father to claim his American Citizenship. An American Major helped facilitate his return and at age 17, Heinz returned to the United States with only a small suitcase. He entered at New York City and traveled by train to Seguin, Texas to live with his Godparents, Otto and Lisbeth Wehrig.
Since he had been apprenticing as a cabinet maker in Germany, he was able to find employment in New Braunfels. At 18, he enlisted in the Army (July 6, 1948) and was sent to Japan which was the headquarters for the Korean War theater. He served nearly 4 years, during which time he built special cabinets for Gen. Douglas McArthur and miniature town layouts for which he received a letter of recognition. In his final days, Heinz verbalized that he had always been proud to be an American.
After a medical discharge, he returned to Seguin. His German heritage led him to sing with the Sangerbund between Seguin and New Braunfels where he met his soul-mate Ingeborg Arlt, a new immigrant from Germany, in 1952. They married in 1953 in the First Protestant Church in New Braunfels. They shared 68 years of marriage, 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
His inquisitiveness helped him learn a new occupation in 1955. He trained to repair electronic radios and televisions. A 30-year career with Kelly Air Force Base began where he repaired B52s as well as other airplanes. He frequently helped repair the radios and TVs of friends.
Heinz worked hard with his hands, building additions to his first house in San Antonio where he and Inge raised their daughters, to building “Haus Seeblick”, a German Chalet overlooking Canyon Lake. He also helped build additions to St. Andrew Lutheran Church at Canyon Lake. He constructed countless model train sets, doll houses, and doll furniture. His love for woodworking passed on to all his grandsons. His love for nature and the outdoors is displayed in the trees and gardens he cultivated from San Antonio to Canyon Lake and back to New Braunfels. His friends and family received gifts of pecans, grapes, honey, lemons, and grapefruits he and Inge raised just to name a few. His daughters remember learning to waterski, dance the waltz and polka, and listening to the Sunday afternoon German Radio Program from New Braunfels. Music frequently filled the air from albums, the radio, or the reel-to reel tape recorder. He often had a cat on his lap. He was a member of the Lions Club, German American Society, and Beethoven Maennerchor.
Heinz is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and infant grandson, David Michael Rylander. He is survived by his wife, Ingeborg; brother-in-law Manfred Arlt (Giesela); daughters Margie Rylander (Grady) and Ingrid Horne (betrothed Gary); grandchildren Chris Rylander (Marissa Nichole), Ingrid Kincaid (Layton), Matthew Rylander (Lori), Kirsten Lang (Ian), and Casey Horne (Shayne); great-grandchildren Jaxson, Adelyn and Lani Kincaid; Jake and Emery Rylander; Savannah, Rocklan, and Riverleah Rylander; and Presley and Pierce Lang; son-in-law David; special friend Vera Seidel; and many more relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or St Andrew Lutheran Church, 7420 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, Texas, 78133. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrew Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11am with Pastor Judi Miller officiating. Heinz’s cremains will be interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
