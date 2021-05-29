Tamatha Michelle Andrews Barber, affectionately known as Tammy, age 54, went home to Jesus, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 surrounded by family. Her devotion to her family, students, friends, and her firm belief in God, supported her in her fight and ultimately gave her peace.
Tammy was born on March 7, 1967 in Suffolk, VA. Along with her parents, Catherine Oliver and the late Raymond P. Andrews, Tammy moved to New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 9. She graduated New Braunfels High School (Class of 1985), and Texas State University (Class of 1989), where she studied to be an Elementary School Teacher, a career she loved so deeply and poured her complete and total dedication. She taught both 2nd and 4th Grade, faithfully, at Walnut Springs Elementary School for 32 years. Her students were blessed with her Dragons and Princess or Superheroes Writing Camp every Spring, where she played the part perfectly to spark their love for writing.
Tammy loved spending time with family, along with reading, running and participating in 5ks, watching movies, and attending theatre performances. She loved to shop and was a natural at taking care of others, especially her family and home. Her greatest joy was watching her daughters grow into beautiful young ladies. She had just embarked on becoming Gram Tam to her precious grandson, Eli and along with Happy Pappy planned to teach him all of her special characteristics of being loving, kind-hearted, selfless, humble, positive, and always supportive of others.
She married her best friend and soulmate, Mark Alan Barber, also from New Braunfels, on June 3, 1989. They moved to her favorite place, their farmhouse home, in 1994 where they raised their three girls. Every holiday and birthday were very special times in their home where Tammy made sure the magic of the occasion was on full display. She ensured the birthday fairy, which brought good luck and fortune, was present at every celebration.
Tammy is preceded in death by her father, Raymond P. Andrews and both paternal and maternal grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Mark Alan Barber; children, Caitlyn Fitzgerald Barber Rillings, Maigan Andrews Barber, and Bailey Oliver Barber Varner; sons in law Jared Conroy Rillings and John Corbin Varner; grandchild, Ellsworth (Eli) Joseph Rillings; mother, Catherine Oliver; father and mother in law, Jimmy and Barbara Barber; sisters, Kama Andrews Scheffel and Catherine Andrews Saurage; brothers in law John Herry Scheffel Jr. and Cade Cannon Saurage; brother and sister in law, Ron and Audrey Barber; nieces and nephews, Kim Barber Jackson (Scott), Ashley Barber Wacasey (Brandon), Cali Nicole Saurage, Annie Sue Helen Scheffel, Olivia Renee Evelyn Scheffel, Daken Andrews Saurage, and Denver Wallace Edward Scheffel, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Tammy’s life will be held at 5:30pm on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, 572 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels. Memorial donations may be given to Hope Hospice New Braunfels, https://www.hopehospice.net/donate, Humane Society of New Braunfels Area, https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1605467, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html, or Sally M. Kingsbury Sarcoma Research Foundation (New Braunfels), https://www.knockoutsarcoma.org/product/donation/
To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented