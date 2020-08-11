Funeral Arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral Home for Guadalupe “Lupe” Dominguez, 70, of New Braunfels, TX who passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital New Braunfels.
