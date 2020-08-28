Laurie Spencer, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1956 in Winnipeg, Canada. Laurie was preceded in death by her mother, Joan McClay.
Laurie was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and Nana. She was a friend to everyone who knew her. Laurie’s greatest joy was being with her family and spoiling her children and grandkids. She will be remembered for her compassionate nature and loving spirit. (and her famous potato salad)
Laurie is survived by her children, Shari Silvio (Kurt), Steven Spencer Stanley Spencer (Samantha) and Shaun Spencer (Monica); grandchildren, Kylie, Joey, and Greysen Silvio, Matthew and Katelyn Kitchens, Cynthia, Cody, Jacklyn and Jonathan Spencer; sister, Pam Kellett and brother, John Kellett.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Please anyone attending services are asked to wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
