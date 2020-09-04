Paul Sjulson, age 101, passed away September 1, 2020 at his home in New Braunfels, where he has lived for the past 42 years. Paul’s wife of 72 years, Lorraine passed in December 2019. He is also predeceased by his sister Gladys Elfstom. He is survived by 3 siblings, Harry Sjulson, Robert Sjulson and Goldie Nelson. Survivors also include his 4 daughters; Sherryl Barker, Coral Springer, Sibyl De Koning and Adi (Jewell) Ellis, as well as 10 wonderful and talented grandchildren and 26 adorable great grandchildren.
Dad was born and grew up in rural Minnesota near the Canadian border. He began his career as a teacher in a one room school house. From there he went to California and was an instructor on the B29 during World War II. After the war he returned to Minnesota and started a turkey raising business with his brother Harry. They raised a lot of turkeys, sometimes as much as 100,000 at a time, as well as having their own hatchery and feed elevator. Later he turned his focus to creating art out of stone and wood, making everything from dining room tables to coasters and lazy Susan’s that sat on them. He took great care to make sure that everything was made not only beautiful, but solid and durable.
As dad aged he lost some weight and instead of ordering new pants or asking someone to take the seams in, he went out to his shop and took his liquid nails and epoxy and fixed them himself. When his macular degeneration left him unable to see the hands on the large face of his wrist watch, he eviscerated it and replaced the watch face with a picture of our mother which he wore every day. We love him as much as he loved her.
The admonition of I Thessalonians 4:11 speaks for our dad: lead a quiet life, mind your own business and work with your hands.
