Mary Lynn Estes, Age 73, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her residence in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born in Pearsall, Texas on May 6, 1947. Mary Lynn married her husband of 57 years, Tommy Estes, on March 16, 1964.
Mary Lynn served as an Army wife for 20 years. She and Tom raised their family in the Army and lived all over the world. After they retired from Army service, they settled in their hometown of Devine, Texas. Mary Lynn devoted her life to raising their children. She loved to entertain family and friends; making people laugh and she was talented with many arts and crafts, including painting, quilting, and decorating. She loved the outdoors and shared her love of hunting and fishing with her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mary Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Lillian Brieden of Devine, Texas; father-in-law, Bevely Memphis Estes; her brother, Gerald Brieden; and children, Thomas Newton Jr. and Terry Lynn Estes. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thomas Newton Estes, daughter, Debbie Drew and son-in-law, Jerry, son Greg Estes and daughter-in-law, Lauren, and grandsons, Jeffrey Della Rocco, Cole Estes and Kyle Estes. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Moeller, Janet Popp and husband, Johnny; Betty Dornak and her husband, Jimmy; Nancy Watts and her husband, Bob; and sister-in-law, Kathy Brieden Flinn. Mary Lynn was fortunate to have a large close-knit family and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
A Rosary will be held at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas on Tuesday 21 July at 9:30 with a mass to follow. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers or plants the family ask that in memory of Mary Lynn Estes, contributions be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Glioblastoma Research, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.
