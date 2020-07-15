Noreen Paasch Sippel passed away early on the morning of July 7, 2020 in her New Braunfels home at the age of 91. She was born on March 28, 1929 in San Antonio to the late Charles F. Paasch and Frieda Haverlah Anderson, and she was raised outside the town of Pawnee, TX. She graduated from Kenedy High School in 1946 and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Southwest Texas State Teachers College (which today is Texas State University).
She met her husband-to-be, Walter John Sippel, Jr., while in college, and they married on March 26, 1955 in Pawnee. After college, she taught physical education for over 35 years in the New Braunfels Independent School District, and she invested a great deal of time into coaching girls’ volleyball, basketball, and track. Owing in part to her teaching career, she was widely recognized in the community to the extent that she could scarcely walk into a local store without an ex-student stopping her to say hello.
Outside of her career, she was heavily involved in the community. She valued the city’s heritage, was particularly proud of her service as a docent at the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture, and she was a lifetime member of the Sophienburg Museum. She was also closely involved with VFW Post 7110, where her husband served until his death in 1998. She attended St. Paul Lutheran Church and was a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling all over the United States, and in her retirement, she spent time traveling the world with various family members.
She is survived by her son, Walter J. Sippel III & his wife, Linda; her grandson, Jason A. Sippel & his wife, Kelsey, as well as, four great grandchildren, Kaylee A. Sippel, Kendall G. Sippel, Dylan J. Sippel, and Austin L. Sippel.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Comal Cemetery.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented