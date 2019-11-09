Larry Wayne Tausch, 65, of Spring Branch, TX passed away after a difficult battle with chronic illness and went to be with the Lord on November 4, 2019.
Larry was born on February 9, 1954 in New Braunfels, TX to Melvin and Cora Tausch. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He married Sherilyn Lemke in February of 1982 and they had three daughters: Valorie, Laurie, and Ashley. He went on to work for TXI Hunter Industries/Martin Marietta where he retired after 33 years of service in June of 2019.
Larry was also an active member of the Sons of the American Legion, with over 10 years dedicated to the organization. He was the chairman for the annual bar-b-que and chili cookoff for multiple years and also most recently served as their Chaplain.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sherilyn. He is survived by his sister, Charlene Wunderlich; daughters, Valorie Krueger (married to Timothy Krueger), Laurie Rios (married to Marcus Rios Jr), and Ashley Zaiontz (married to Jason Zaiontz); grandchildren, Delenn and Andrew Rios, Mikayla Krueger, and Aubrey Zaiontz as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for services have been made at Zoeller Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to the visitation from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Services will be graveside only and will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00am. Fellowship to follow at Walton F. Hoffman Memorial Post 179, 410 W. Coll Street, New Braunfels TX 78130 . In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Legion Legacy Fund at, www.members.legion.org/tal/donatenow#legion-org, in memory of Larry Wayne Tausch. Visit our website at www.zoellerfunerhm.com to leave your condolences and share your memories.
