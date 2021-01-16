Wilburn Anno Adolph Granzin was born on a farm near Georgetown, Texas on October 13, 1933 to Alvin and Mabel Rydstrand Granzin. He passed peacefully from this earth on January 12, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Dalvin “Sonny” and Weetona “Tona” Granzin.
He is survived by his spouse Nancy Tettleton Granzin; children, Miles Granzin (Susan), Todd Granzin (Nancy), Ross Granzin (Nikki) and Dannell Marston; stepchildren, Vanessa Cole, Valerie Melson (Mack) and Charles Cole; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; the mother of his children Nellie Ann Bywater Granzin; sisters, Dorothy Laubach and Diana Rippstein, along with many nieces and nephews.
In 1937, Wilburn’s parents moved the family from Williamson County to San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Harlandale High School and later had a long career in the Bakery Business, working for Butter Crust Bakery and Bill Miller’s Bakery. In 1979, Wilburn purchased “The Oldest Bakery in Texas”, Naegelin’s Bakery in New Braunfels, Texas. Soon after, he convinced his brother Sonny to join him in New Braunfels at which time Sonny established Granzin’s Meat Market. Wilburn operated Naegelin’s Bakery until his retirement in 2006 when he moved back to San Antonio. His baking legacy continued with his children and grandchildren while his oldest son followed the quality meats tradition with Granzin BBQ. Wilburn loved New Braunfels and was very proud of his role in starting Oakwood Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park,
2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Social Distancing will be adhered to and masks will be required.
Pallbearers: Derek Granzin, Cameron Granzin, Parker Granzin, Gary Granzin, Mark Granzin, Michael Granzin and Jason Rippstein.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented