Gary William Beavers went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 57. Gary’s beloved daughter, Faith Lauren Beavers passed away just four days after her daddy. Gary was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 9, 1962 to William C. and Mary Loraine (Knowlton) Beavers. After graduating from Judson High School in 1981, Gary worked at his father’s vending company. Then in 1990, he began a mobile Disc Jockey company, Ultimate Entertainment, as Gary always had a great passion for music. He later incorporated karaoke machines, and margarita machines into his entertainment company. He was well loved in the entertainment industry and traveled all over Texas to perform at weddings, school and corporate events, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs and other special events. As the times and technology changed the music industry, Gary started a construction company and continued residential and commercial construction until he passed. Gary, just like his daddy, never met a stranger. He made many long-lasting friendships with his clients from both the entertainment company as well as the construction company. Gary loved to teach others the trades that he excelled at, such as welding, wood working, and working on vehicles and equipment. Many summers were spent at the coast with his family and friends, enjoying one of his favorite hobbies, fishing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Amy Leigh (Ball) Beavers of Bulverde, Texas and daughter, Alexandria “Allie” (Beavers) Bankston & husband, Zachary; grandchildren, Bentley, and Blakely, all of San Antonio, Texas. Gary is also survived by his sisters, Billie Beavers Hunt, Wanda Beavers Filla and Lisa Beavers Lanphere, and their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. Gary’s greatest joy in life were his beloved daughters and grandchildren. A Family Graveside Service for family & closest friends will be held on Friday, August 7 at 10:00 AM at the Hill Country Memorial Gardens, located at 11700 SH-46 New Braunfels, TX 78132. A Celebration of Life for Gary and his daughter, Faith, will be held later that day also on Friday, August 7 at 1:00 PM at The Chandelier of Gruene, located at 1924 Bretzke Ln., New Braunfels, TX 78132. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
