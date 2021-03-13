Stephanie Stahl Timmermann, born February 2, 1954, peacefully completed her journey at home on March 10, 2021 surrounded by her loving husband Ronald and daughter Tanya.
She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Stahl and her mother, Mellitta Heidrich Stahl. Survivors include her husband, Ronald Timmermann, daughter; Tanya Taylor Mikes, (Dillon), grandchildren that she loved so much; Justin, Drake and Taylor, stepsons; Tim and Josh Timmermann.
Her final resting place will be back with her parents at the family ranch in Comal County.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home for immediate family and friends, due to Covid masks/social distancing. Cards for family may be sent to P.O. Box 312065, New Braunfels, Texas 78131.
Please remember Stephanie with a prayer and never forget her free spirit and all of her wild times. She was loved and will never be forgotten. The family wishes special thanks to all of her friends, Jerin, Hope Hospice, and ALL that loved Stephanie over her time with us.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hope Hospice of NB, Conservation Plaza and The Sophienburg Museum.
