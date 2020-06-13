William Shepard Eanes passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. Billy was born June 17, 1941, in Austin, Texas, to William L. Eanes and Mary Alice Sassman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert W. Eanes. He shared his life with his first and only love, Ginny Le Potts, and they celebrated 57 happy years together. He is survived by son Greg and wife Becky; son Jason and wife Kim; his precious grandchildren, Kennedy, Walker, Peyton, and Micah; his brother Fred Eanes and wife Myrna; sister-in-law Dinah Burgin and husband Parker; and several nieces and a nephew.
After graduating from A.N. McCallum High School, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Southwest Texas State University in 1966. He proudly served in the Texas National Guard for six years. He began a 40 year career in the insurance industry as a property claims adjuster that took the family to New Braunfels, Texas, in 1972.
Billy was a devoted family man, supporting Ginny in her education and career, and coaching Greg and Jason in soccer and Little League baseball. He was a 9-pin bowler for many years and was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending weekends with his buddies enjoying the outdoors. He and Ginny loved spending time with friends playing cards, dancing at Crystal Chandelier, grilling burgers or going on weekend getaways. They enjoyed traveling, taking road trips with their friends, seeing the U.S., and occasionally taking trips abroad. He especially looked forward to the holidays and spending time with his grandchildren. Billy lived his Christian faith and participated in a number of church activities. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his sweet disposition and gentle nature. He greeted everyone with a smile and enjoyed life to the fullest.
A celebration of Billy’s life will be held Tuesday, June 16, at Oakwood Baptist Church, 2154 Loop 337 North, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Visitation is at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hope Hospice, New Braunfels, Texas.
