David Albert Garcia passed away on August 12, 2020, at the age of 68.
He was born in New Braunfels, Texas on April 8, 1952 to Felix and Antonia Trevino Garcia.
David was preceded in death by his father Felix Garcia, Jr.; his nephew, Rene Richard Garcia and sister, Norma G. Avery.
He is survived by his wife, Yolanda C. Garcia, his mom, Antonia T. Zuniga; two brothers, Richard Garcia and Edward Garcia; his nephew, Andrew Garcia and niece Laura A. Mills.
David graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1971, then earned his bachelor’s degree in Science for Education from Southwest Texas State University. He taught high school in San Antonio then changed his career path to banking. David again changed his career path to civil service-department of defense as a Logistics Project Manager at Kelly AFB and Tinker AFB in Oklahoma, where he retired with 15 years. David’s favorite past time aside from being with family, was playing pool with his buddies, competing at the national tournaments in Las Vegas and a great appreciation for muscle cars.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until Service time at 10:00 AM on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130 (830-625-3434); interment will follow in procession to St. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
The family respectfully asks that no donations be made to any fundraisers utilizing David’s name; the only organization he supported wholeheartedly was St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
