Martha Charlene Bukovec went to be with the Lord on May 27th 2021. She happily rejoined her mother Mary Lee Dodson and her father Coleman Morgan Dodson as well as her sister’s Pam Barnes and Peggy Loest. She is survived by the family that loved her so much, her husband William (Bill) Bukovec. Her daughter Shelby Chapin and son in law Rodney Chapin, grandson Clayton Chapin as well as her sister Sue Loessberg, nephew Doug Anderson and niece Sharlene Loest and great niece Lauren Anderson, step daughters Christina Naugle and Erica Bukovec and grandsons Kris, Ayden and Kyle. Martha had an amazing life, she worked for 25+ years at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service and traveled the United States and abroad. She held several management positions as well as was the Chief of Quality Assurance for the Pacific (Japan) region. She was made an honorary member of the 22nd Infantry Regiment Society by the Secretary of the Army. She was a true trailblazer for all women as an Executive at a time when that was rare. She was a strong woman with a no excuse, give it your 100% making it happen mentality which was the obvious reason for her many successes. Her true love was her family as she was an amazing mother, wife and grandma. She was such a strong light that her absence will truly be felt by all that knew and loved her.
