Sue S Wiley (MeeMaw) was born August 8, 1931 in Kingsville Texas to Walter and Velma Schreiber and met her savior face to face on February 4, 2021. She was married for 58 years to the love of her life, Bill Wiley.
She was always active in serving her various church families in Fort Worth, Waco, Hampton Virginia, New Braunfels, Georgetown, Midland, and Edmond.
Sue worked as realtor in New Braunfels and helped take the census in 1970. Her sewing skills were legendary as was her hospitality to friends and strangers alike. Always an avid reader, she could work daily crossword puzzles in ink. Her Christmas Cookie recipe and tradition lives on through her great-grandchildren who bake hundreds of the cookies each year.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sons Larry and Mark Wiley.
She is survived by a son Mike and wife Julie Ann Wiley, grandchildren, Mark and wife Teresa Wiley, Brook and husband Jerred Engand, Great-grandchildren James, Lydia, Evelyn, Adlee, Jacee, Adriana, Constance, and Draven, many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family wishes to thank Teal Creek Assisted Living Center and Lifespring Hospice for their care and love for MeeMaw and for always treating her like royalty.
Services will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Christian Chronicle, the Valerie England Youth Ministry Endowment at Oklahoma Christian University Office of Advancement, or a charity of your choice.
