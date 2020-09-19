Melvin Corbin “Tim” Souder, age 88 of New Braunfels, TX passed from this life on September 9, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on October 24, 1931 to Melvin M. and Tuberia (Pivont) Souder.
Tim grew up in Clarksburg, graduated from Washington Irving High school, proudly served his country in the Navy aboard the USS Coral Sea during the Korean war and graduated from West Virginia University where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He was a lifelong salesman selling office furniture for the General Fireproofing Company in his early career and later forming his own company, Souder Sales where as a Manufacturer’s Representative he sold shopping carts and supermarket equipment.
Tim was preceded in death by his wife, the mother of his children and grandchildren, Marlene, and his parents. He is survived by his wife Lana of New Braunfels, his sister, Stephanie Callaghan and husband Dave of Charleston, WV, his two daughters Shana Fraga and husband Tim Valladares of San Antonio and Kristi Estes and husband Kevin Sprague of Atlanta, GA, step-son Brandon Scordino and wife Tiffany of Birmingham, AL, step-daughter Charee Runyon and husband Matt of Cedar Park, two granddaughters, Erin and Emily Fraga of San Antonio and 4 step-grandchildren, Walker Runyon and Madison, Blake and Cole Scordino.
His zest for people and socializing was unmatched and he lived life to the fullest travelling often to his beloved San Miguel de Allende as well as to Cabo, Cancun, Peru, fishing on the Amazon, Australia, Thailand, China. One of his most treasured memories was touring the Washington, DC war memorials with the Honor Flight San Antonio organization accompanied by his daughters. When not travelling you would usually find him and Lana tooling around in his classic Jag en route to Oma’s or Grapevine to meet friends and listen to music. He loved a good cigar and a dry martini and was the founding member of the New Braunfels and San Miguel de Allende chapters of the Men’s Do-Nothing Club.
A private service will be held on September 24. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Honor Flight San Antonio (www.honorflightsanantonio.org) or the First United Methodist Church of NB.
Commented