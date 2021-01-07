Bonnie Tetrault, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully at her home, on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the age of 87. Bonnie was born on October 25, 1933, in Rockport, Indiana to Clarence Miles and Ina Baker. Bonnie was the oldest of 3 girls. She married her husband, Donald A. Tetrault on January 18, 1974.
Bonnie was employed by the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for many years until her retirement in 2002. While at the Chamber she was involved in starting many programs such as the Business Trade Show, Leadership Class, and Youth Leadership class among others. She was very proud when she won the Hall of Honors award. Bonnie was involved in many community services such as a Community Chairperson at McKenna Hospital, and served on the Board of Directors at Hope Hospice. Bonnie and Don enjoyed retirement and spending time at their homes at the Texas Coast and in Arizona.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Carol Davis, and Trudy Miles. She is survived by her husband, Donald A. Tetrault, children, Terri Weir McCrary (Dwayne), Richard Tetrault, Clint Weir (Donna), and Brittney McFall. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jeff McCrary, Matt McCrary, Heather Seibold, Marcus Tetrault, Taylor Tetrault, Jeremy Weir, Noah McFall, Faith McFall and two great grandsons, Coda and Sawyer McCrary.
A special thanks to Hope Hospice that provided excellent care during Bonnie’s illness.
Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 on Monday January 11, 2021 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. A Graveside service for family and friends will be conducted on Tuesday January 12, 2021 at 2:00pm at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery on Peace Street.
Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9983035 to leave memories and condolences for the family. Graveside service will be livestreamed on the Zoeller Funeral Home Facebook page.
Any memorials may be made to Hope Hospice at 611 N Walnut, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Commented