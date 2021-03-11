Simon L. Lopez gained his wings on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the age of 87. He was born February 18, 1934 in Zorn, Texas to Juaquina Lopez.
Simon grew up in Zorn, Texas where he worked on the farm until the age of 16. He then moved to San Antonio and began working at a service station with one of his uncles. From there Simon lived in the San Antonio area for most of his life. He met and married his wife Julia, and he retired from Goodyear. Simon loved to dance, and that is one thing he and his late wife would do every weekend. He was a very helpful to others and an easy-going person.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Juaquina Lopez, his wife, Julia Lopez. He is survived by his loving sister, Sabas Gonzales (Robert and family), his daughters ; Rosie Espinosa, Linda Cuellar (Thomas), Margie Tovar, and his stepson Fidencio Martinez (Jackie). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 5 great, great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel in New Braunfels, Texas at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice of San Marcos.
