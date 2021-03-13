Sandra Diana Howard Beran, passed away peacefully March 8, 2021 at the age of 75.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Diana attended Highlands High School Class of ’63. After briefly attending SWTX State, she graduated from Millersville College, Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. In 1984, she received her Masters degree in Education from Texas A&I Kingsville.
Diana, a devoted teacher, spent the better part of her 30 yr. career at La Vernia ISD. While there, she taught a variety of subjects and grade levels, but teaching 3rd grade was her passion. After retiring from teaching, she continued in the education field creating and grading standardized state tests.
Diana enjoyed people and loved to laugh. She was creative in many ways including drawing and sewing and spent many years learning one of her lifelong passions, ballroom dancing. She participated in many competitions, won multiple awards and created a variety of costumes.
Spending the majority of her later years with friends and family she was adoringly referred to as “Maman” by her grandchildren. This nickname was also adopted by many other friends and family whom she shared time and educational opportunities with. She will be remembered by her kindness generosity and funny “Maman-isms”.
Diana is preceded in death by her parents Ervin & Lucille Howard of San Antonio. She is survived by her son and wife, Nathan and Darlene Beran of San Antonio, her daughter & son-in-law Darlene and Kevin Phillips, of New Braunfels, her grandchildren Ryleigh and Preston Phillips and her brother and wife, Tim and Trisha Howard of San Antonio and their families.
Services will be held in New Braunfels on Wednesday, March 17, at 10am at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Gravesite Services will follow in Dripping Springs at Fitzhugh Cemetery.
Commented