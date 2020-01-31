Ethelene Rood

Ethelene LaViece Rood, age 85, formerly of San Marcos, Texas, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Services will be held at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche Street, San Marcos, Texas on Saturday, February 1 at 3:00 p.m. Family viewing is between 1:30-2:15. Friends are welcome from 2:15-3:00. Interment will be at the San Marcos Cemetery.
LaViece was born in Erath County, Texas on February 22, 1934. She was a graduate of Stephenville High School and later worked for many years as an administrative assistant in the Department of Fine Arts at Texas State University in San Marcos. After retiring, she learned to paint and especially enjoyed using watercolors to paint the landscapes of places she had visited. She loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart, soul, mind, and strength, and her innumerable acts of selfless service and sacrifice are a testimony to that love.
A beloved mother, wife, and friend, LaViece was preceded in death by her parents, Eula Jane Smith and Robert Andrew Ramsay. She is survived by her husband, Richard E. Rood; daughter, Cynthia Pauling; daughter, Laura Traub and her husband Donald Traub; brother, James Ramsay and his wife, Jean Ramsay; nephews, Andrew Ramsay and Scott Ramsay, grandsons, Daniel Traub and Micah Rood; stepdaughter, Dinah Kayda; stepson, Mark Rood and his wife, Vivian; granddaughter Melissa Macha and her husband Luke Macha; granddaughter, Sarah Smith and her husband Trey; great-grandsons, Luke, Jake, and Max Macha, Aaron Smith, and Dominic Rood
Her family wishes to thank the CTMC Hospice and all of the doctors and nurses in the PCU at the Central Texas Medical Center for their compassionate care and dedication.
Condolences may be sent to the family at llpauling11@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bring Me Hope at bringmehope.org.
