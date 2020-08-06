Robert “Bob” Balser, was peacefully called home during his sleep on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
His journey began on June 21, 1923, in Elwood, IN. Bob was born to Elmer E. Balser and Myrtle L. Parker Balser. He was the youngest of his siblings, Katherine, Marguerite and George.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and his wife, Betty, of 57 years.
He is survived by his children, Michael Balser, Linda Lotz, Pamela Balser, Max Balser, and Rebecca Balser; along with 7 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren, and numerous relatives in Indiana.
He was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge. He joined the Masonic Lodge in Indiana, and his last Lodge was the Canyon Lake Masonic Lodge #1425.
Bob moved from Indiana to Texas with his family in 1963.
He was a good friend to those who knew him. He had an excellent sense of humor, and made everyone laugh. He followed football, baseball, & basketball; professional and collegiate. He also enjoyed NASCAR, UFC, and boxing. He could tell you facts about all the players, teams, and drivers. He was also a big history buff.
Bob enjoyed a good cigar and would offer a cigar to anyone who would join him. He owned a cigar shop in Chicago when he was a young man. He would let you know his favorite cigars came from Estelí, Nicaragua.
His happiest times were with family, on the back porch smoking his cigars, watching the birds, deer, fox, and squirrels. He enjoyed getting letters and writing back to his pen pals Linda and Aimee. He also enjoyed his crossword puzzles and coloring.
We will miss his interesting stories, his wit and humor, and the laughter that surrounded him.
Special thanks to Diana Day, who cared for him for 8 years, to Cathy Ball and Terrie Edwards for their loving care and support, and many thanks to Joyce Nichols for his many years of care.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Friday Aug 7, 2020 at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug 8, 2020 at 10:00am at the Cranes Mill Cemetery, Canyon Lake, TX . To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
