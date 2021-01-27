Jose H. Lagunas passed away peacefully at his home in Ft. Worth, TX. on Tuesday January 19, 2021 at the age of 83, surrounded by family. Jose was born in Seguin, TX. To Feliciano and Juanita Lagunas. He will be remembered by family and friends as a patriarch who was as amusing as he was selfless. Jose was a strong, and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many. He is survived by devout wife Gloria R. Lagunas, daughter Rachel Libby, son Rogelio R. Lagunas, and daughter Romelia Mendoza. Services pending in Ft. Worth, TX.
