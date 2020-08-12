Funeral Arrangements are complete at Zoeller Funeral Home for John Robert Faust, 76, of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence. A Public Visitation, with family present to receive friends, will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 7:00 PM. No further services are scheduled.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant closing its doors
- Woman who left New Braunfels hospital is Comal County's 60th COVID death
- New Braunfels prepares to salute fallen Marine
- Group looks for yes vote on new dam, Lake Dunlap's return
- Billy’s Ice reopens to public as restaurant
- Nicole Marie Craft
- Comal ISD pushes forward with COVID plans over objections of some teachers, parents
- New Braunfels Police: Brief chase ends in apparent suicide
- Comal County reports lowest number of active COVID-19 cases since end of June
- Comal County adds 9 COVID-19 deaths
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented