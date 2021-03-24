Mildred T. Pannill joined her beloved husband Carter in Heaven on March 18, 2021 after a long and fulfilling life and brief illness. “Middy” was born on her family’s farm in Milford, Connecticut on September 1, 1921. She excelled in school as the editor of the school paper and winner of the poetry award and was voted “most likely to succeed”.
She graduated from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing, and in her job at Yale New Haven Hospital she fondly recalled caring for the first US civilian patient to receive the new antibiotic penicillin. In 1944 she was promoted to head nurse of the medical floor, and soon after met a young medical student, Carter Pannill. They married in 1946 and enjoyed a wonderful 67 years together.
In 1952 after the birth of her first child, Middy retired from nursing but never retired from doing and helping others. For the next 38 years, she was the fundamental support for her husband and his career in academic medicine in Dallas, San Antonio and Buffalo, New York. Her children came first- she was a Den Mother, a Girl Scout Leader and was the best tutor for school projects and homework, as well as sharing her love of sewing and knitting. Middy was an active hospital volunteer and always willing to help wherever and whomever she could.
Middy and Carter retired to Maine where they spent many happy years exploring the coastal towns, bird watching and visiting wildlife refuges. In 2002 they returned to Texas where Middy continued her love of gardening, bird watching, cross stitching and spoiling grandchildren.
She always attributed her long life to healthy farm living, a loving and supportive 67 year marriage and “three wonderful children who never gave me a bit of trouble”.
Her last year was spent at Eden Hill Heritage Unit where she became an inspiration to the staff, showing them about caring for houseplants, getting organized and assisting other residents. She was known by all to be a loving and generous person, finding ways to help where she could, even as age began limiting her activities. The staff said it was an honor to care for her.
Middy was preceded in death by her husband F. Carter Pannill, sister Alice Altvater and brother Robert Treat. She is survived by son Fitzhugh C. Pannill (Kathy Heard), daughters Elizabeth Pannill (Dennis Taylor) and Mary Gilroy (Chuck Gilroy), grandchildren Jessie, Bryan and Kat and great grandchildren Ruby, Phoebe and Lyla.
The Pannill family wishes to thank all the caring staff of the Heritage Unit at Eden Hill, especially Carmen, Scooter and Sandi, and Hope Hospice for their devoted care for Middy. Special thanks go to Joyce Michaelson for her many years as true friend and helper to both Carter and Middy, and for always keeping Middy supplied with plenty of ice cream.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Condolence messages can be shared at Lux Funeral Home (https://luxfhcares.com). Donations in her memory may be made to The American Farmland Trust (https://farmland.org), the Employee Recognition Fund at Eden Hill Communities (https://edenhill.org/edenhill-communities/donate-volunteer) in New Braunfels Texas or Hope Hospice (https://Hopehospice.net).
