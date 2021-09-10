Alexander Labowski, Jr., age 55, passed away on September 5, 2021,at home in Canyon Lake with his wife and his children by his side after a long and valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Midland, Texas, to Alexander and Nancy Labowski. He is survived by his wife Trena, sister Ginger, brother John, sons Tyson and Chance, daughter Heather, step-sons Christopher and Brian, son-in-law Johnathan, daughter-- in-law Monica, and six grandchildren.
Alex was a gentle soul and a gentleman who had great passion for his home improvements, fishing and his family. He was strong to the end and will be greatly missed.
Message from Alex “ I’ve asked my family to only hold a celebration of life in my honor, I don’t want a traditional funeral service. Once I’ve passed, have a beer and please don’t cry”
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lux Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00PM on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 1254 N. Business IH-35 New Braunfels, TX 78130.
The family would especially like to thank our beloved friends and Alex’s devoted care-givers Brooke and Ermalinda with Hope Hospice, all of whom were with him in his final days. www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
