Robert Arthur Redland, 1974-2020 .
Robert was born in Austin, Texas. He grew up in the community of Manchaca and graduated from Bowie High School. He loved people and was optimistic, joyful, and kind. His sense of justice and compassion were evident in his words and his actions. He was a loyal friend, husband, brother, son, and father.
Robert was diagnosed with leukemia in July 2019, and he met this challenge with a positive attitude. He fought this disease bravely, with the confidence of knowing that he was in God’s care. He died on January 20 surrounded by love and prayer, with his family at his side.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Redland and his father, Arthur Redland, Jr.
Robert is survived by his wife Angela; daughters Alyson, Kathryn, Jillian, and Madelyn; sister Rebecca Redland Sturzl, brother-in-law Bart Sturzl, and niece Emily of Austin, TX; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. Memorial donations may be made at wondersandworries.org.
Commented