Nelson Walter Bading of New Braunfels, Texas passed away at his home surrounded by his family on February 1, 2021 at the age of 83. Nelson died after a 14 year battle with 10 hip surgeries and incurable blood infections. He fought a courageous battle and now our Lord and Savior took him to His eternal home where peace abides and there is no more pain.
Nelson was born to Norman Bading and Henrietta (Soefje) Harris on May 23, 1937 in New Braunfels, Texas. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years Ruby Lois (Ewald) Bading; children Todd Allen Bading and wife Joy of Bryan, Texas; Deanna Lynn Mueller and husband Lance of La Vernia, Texas; Melissa Lois Bading of Rockwall, Texas. Grandsons Kyle Bading (fiancé Elizabeth Chavez) and Clayton Mueller; and granddaughter, Ashlee Bading, sister in law Virginia Ewald of Richmond, Texas and brother in law Roy Ewald of Spring, Texas; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Bading and Henrietta (Soefje) Harris; sister Marlene Garrison, his in-laws Fred and Ruby (Marek) Ewald, brother in-laws Allen Ewald and Alfred Ewald, and sister in-law Wanda (Lange) Ewald.
He graduated from Uvalde High School, attended Southwest College in Uvalde, enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington for two years. After serving in the military, Nelson worked in the commercial sales and service industry in Houston. The family moved to New Braunfels in 1977 where he loved selling turf and lawn equipment to school districts, golf courses, parks, etc. He made many friends along his travels throughout several states.
He met and married his best friend, Ruby Lois Ewald through his Army buddy, Allen Ewald, and soon became a part of the Ewald family in Cat Spring, Texas. Nelson loved to go dancing, travel, attend car shows and follow the NASCAR circuit on TV as well as any car show on TV. He also loved watching old western movies and could name every famous cowboy. He thoroughly enjoyed listening to music, especially the old western classics, and he loved air shows. He took his children to as many as he could find in the area. Nelson was a man of great detail and this was evident in the many projects he volunteered for over the years. Whether it be a church celebration, usher team, or the New Braunfels Athletic booster club events, especially the many sports banquets he helped organize, Nelson was reliable. Nelson’s number one commitment was to his family. He was a devoted husband and loving father who never missed a football game, softball game, volleyball game or any band event or school program. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, Texas where he served as head usher for many years and also served on various church committees including a Call Committee for a new pastor.
Throughout his life he was a very kind and compassionate man. He was always willing to help wherever help was needed. He will be remembered for his wonderful SMILE by his family and friends.
Visitation is scheduled at Zoeller Funeral Home Monday, February 8, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm – with face masks being required. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:00am with visitation with the family at 9:00am at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, officiated by Reverend Charles DeHaven, with Burial to follow at 2:30 pm at the Cat Spring Cemetery in Cat Spring Texas.
Donations may be made to New Braunfels Hope Hospice or Saint Paul Lutheran Building Fund or the charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Hope Hospice and Home Instead for their excellent care during Nelson’s illness.
Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10036213 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
Commented