September 8, 1951- April 17, 2021
Joanne Meyer Vorpahl was born September 8, 1951in Austin, Texas to Clarence C. Meyer and Joann Helwig Meyer. She became an angel wrapped in God’s loving arms on April 17, 2021, joining her parents, brother Ernie, and other family members whom had gone before her. Jo grew up in Houston, and graduated from Bellaire High School. She attended Texas Lutheran (College) University in Seguin, Texas, graduating in May, 1973. Jo married Dwight Vorpahl on June 23, 1973 at Faith Lutheran Church, Bellaire, Texas. The couple moved back to Seguin and while Dwight was attending law school at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio Jo taught economics and government and coached the debate team at Seguin High School from September 1973 until May 1975.
Jo and Dwight moved to Houston in June 1975 and lived in Houston, Missouri City and Sugar Land until May 2019. Jo worked in advertising for one year and then taught government and coached debate at Dulles High School in Sugar Land. In 1979 she was able to pursue her goal of attending law school, attended the University of Houston law school, graduating as an expectant mother in May, 1982. After taking and passing the Bar Exam, she became a mother and after things in that arena were under control, Jo began her legal career at Porter and Clements, which became Porter and Hedges. Jo spent her entire career at Porter Hedges, became a Partner and valuable member of the firm, mentored young lawyers and made many friendships with her colleagues at Porter Hedges, and those friendships exist to this day.
Jo and Dwight were founding members of New Hope Lutheran Church in Missouri City and were active members at their Church home. Jo served on church council, sang in the Chancel Choir, served on many committees, and taught Sunday School. Friendships kindled at New Hope likewise exist to this day and are cherished more than anyone can imagine.
Jo loved music, played the guitar and sang in the concert choir at Texas Lutheran, the choir at New Hope and the Sugar Land Choral Society. Jo loved to entertain friends and family and no one ever left one of her events hungry, thirsty or wishing they would have stayed home. She was a gracious and engaging host and thoroughly enjoyed getting to know people. Jo also loved planning and executing trips for her mother Joann, Aunt Clarice, and daughter Lizzie. Memories of vacations with our friends the Pollans, Cantrells and Johnsons will be cherished forever. There is likely some heavenly planning going on right now.
Jo had a great deal of love for and dedication to Texas Lutheran University, and served TLU as a member of the Corporation Board and the Development Board. Jo and Dwight continued support of TLU throughout the years.
Jo is survived by her husband Dwight; beloved daughter Elizabeth Alves (Lizzie), son-in-law Marc Alves, and awesome grandson Maverick Alves; brother Clarence (Buddy) Meyer, Jr., sister-in-law Joanne Meyer; sister-in-law Vicki Meyer; brother in law Andy Vorpahl; aunt Clarice Ullrich; uncle Lester Meyer, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services are planned in Seguin and Missouri City, on the dates at the times noted below. Whether or not you are able to attend the services, in person or virtually, please celebrate the life of your friend, colleague and loving family member. She will like that. Receptions following each service will be held outdoors, and comfortable
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to Texas Lutheran University, New Hope Lutheran Church of Missouri City, Texas, Cross Church in Seguin, Texas, or a charity of your choice. Jo will smile and sing a happy song for each donation.
Seguin service at Cross Church, 814 Bauer St., Seguin, TX 78155, 2 PM, Sunday May 23, 2021 – the service may be livestreamed from the Cross Church – Seguin, TX facebook page.
Missouri City service at New Hope Lutheran Church, Missouri City, TX 77459, 2 PM, Sunday June 6, 2021. Check www.treshewell.com later for livestream information .
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Commented