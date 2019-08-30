Sara Williams Rayfield departed this life August 26, 2019 and joined her husband, Colonel Robert Stewart Rayfield, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas, August 29, 2019, enroute to God’s heavenly home.
Sara was born March 23, 1928 in Havana, Alabama to George Herbert Williams and Vivian Logan Williams. Sara attended Akron Elementary School, Akron, Alabama; Hale County High School, Moundville, Alabama; Montevallo College for Women, Montevallo, Alabama; and graduated from University of Alabama with a B.S. degree in Home Economics. The University of Alabama is where she met her future husband whom she married January 25, 1952. To this union two sons were born, Robert Stewart Rayfield, Jr. and Richard Mark Rayfield.
Sara taught first grade at Moundville, Alabama, United Methodist Bible School before her marriage and was chosen Maid of Cotton for Hale County, Alabama her senior year of college. After college Sara worked as Assistant Home Economics Agent in Lafayette, Alabama, Chambers County for Auburn University, Alabama. Sara faithfully supported Bob throughout his military career and was involved in many military wives activities. She was also engaged in many activities involving her sons throughout their school and college careers.
After Bob’s retirement in 1979, Sara and Bob moved to New Braunfels, Texas. Sara was a member of the New Braunfels Garden Club, the Heritage Society, Conservation Society, Republican Women’s Organization, Gay Forties Social Club, and Randolph AFB Officers Wives Club.
Sara is survived by her sons, R. Stewart Rayfield (Karen) and R. Mark Rayfield (Jeannine) and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and grandson Richard Mark Rayfield, Jr.
In keeping with Sara’s wishes, there was a private graveside service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
