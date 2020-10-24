Helen Pauline McCamey

Helen Pauline “Polly” McCamey was born on May 5, 1929 in Dublin, Texas. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 20th, 2020 at her daughter’s home at the age of 91. She is survived by her daughter Paula and husband Richard Warren of New Braunfels, her granddaughter Noelle and husband Jeffrey Rodgers of Keller, TX, Great-grandchildren Carson and wife Allison Koehler of Seguin, Kenady Koehler and Cort Koehler of New Braunfels and great-great-grandchildren Keaton and Kaisynn. She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and May Salyer of Dublin, Texas, husband Earl Ray McCamey, sister Edith Babb of League City, TX, and granddaughter Natalie Trevino of New Braunfels.
Polly and Earl Ray married in 1946 and lived and worked in the Galveston/Texas City area. She worked at NASA as a librarian of the moon rocks and then in her later life as a real estate broker. They moved to New Braunfels in 1999 to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. She quickly became active in the community with the Church of Christ, the Eastern Star and playing in duplicate bridge clubs. Polly was an avid basketball fan and rarely missed a Spurs game. In her early life, she enjoyed playing basketball and would often remind us of her girls’ County Championship title. She was known by her friends as spirited, stubborn, and highly competitive and by her family as generous and supportive.
We on Earth are sad, but as Polly would say, “This too shall pass” and we know that Heaven is rejoicing at her arrival. There will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Shriners Hospitals for children.
