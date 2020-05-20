Juanita Correa, age 90, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence. Juanita was born on June 12, 1929 in Seguin, Texas to Rev. Daniel Campos Sr. and Josefina Salamon Campos.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Pablo Correa; children, Raul Correa, Jeremias Correa, Juanito Correa, and Maria de Jesus Correa; siblings, Domingo Campos, Sr., Marcos Campos, Sr., Daniel Campos, Jr., Elisa Ortiz, and Rebecca Gonzalez. Survivors include her children, Pablita Martinez (Reynaldo), Richard Correa (Martha), Maria Correa (Juan) and Daniel Correa (Rosalinda), Martina Hernandez (Ricardo); 19 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and siblings, David Campos. Jr., Esperanza Lugo, Eulalia Leal, Esther Sanchez and Esmeralda Medina. Juanita is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Prayer Service to be recited at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at Iglesia Bethel at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 with a procession to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Family kindly requests that everyone attending please wear a mask.
We would also like to thank the family, friends and Hope Hospice for being there for us and helping us through the hard moments.
