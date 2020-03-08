Ruben Garcia, a resident of Colonial Care Center in Schulenburg, TX, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020 at the age of 77. Ruben was born on August 5, 1942 in New Braunfels to the late Pedro Garcia and Herminia Moreno Garcia. Ruben served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He later became an engineer for NASA, retiring after 26 years of dedicated service. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Oralia Maldonado. Survivors include his daughters, Yvette Garcia-Bagley and husband, James and Elena Rodriguez and husband, Mark; grandson, Ruben Michael Rosales; two nieces, Melissa McKenzie and Eva Maldonado and by one nephew, Carlos Maldonado. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:15 AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
