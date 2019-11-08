Joan (Jo) Hattoon passed away peacefully at her home in New Braunfels, TX on November 7th, 2019. She is survived by her children Chris and Sarah Hattoon, Lise and Peter Barus, and Matthew and Lisa Hattoon, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved son Mark. Jo touched many lives with her generosity and kindness. Please join her family for a celebration of her life to be held on Thursday, November 14th ,2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels, TX from 6 to 8 PM. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to Hope Hospice, or the Comal County Senior Citizens Center.
